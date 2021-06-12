Free mental health support groups for individuals and families online

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. African-American, GLBTQ and BIPOC community focused groups are also offered. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.

NAMI works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families.

through its programs of education, support and advocacy.