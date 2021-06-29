expand
Ad Spot

June 30, 2021

Federal jury convicts Albert Lea sex offender for online child sexual exploitation

By Staff Reports

Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

A federal jury has convicted an Albert Lea man on charges of sextortion and child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk announced Tuesday.

Travis Kyle Mayer

Following a six-day trial before Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright, Travis Kyle Mayer, 32, was convicted on two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender and one count obstruction of justice.

According to the evidence presented at trial, in 2017, Mayer downloaded and received child pornography from a Russian-based child pornography distribution website, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. In 2018, Mayer sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl, through persuasion and coercion, into producing child pornography, which he then possessed and distributed.

This entire time, Mayer was required to register as a sex offender. Between June 20, 2019, and Oct. 11, 2019, Mayer attempted to obstruct the administration of justice by requesting a witness to testify falsely regarding the child sexual exploitation investigation.

Mayer faces up to life in prison.

At sentencing, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Albert Lea Police Department.

The case was tried by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander D. Chiquoine and Joseph H. Thompson.

More News

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

William Edmond Steidler

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports

News

Minnesota Legislature prepares to finish off work on budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital after fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate recognizes Matson before passing public safety bill with his namesake provision

News

Men help connect family with papers honoring soldier who died in WWII

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

News

Check out all to do this week for the Fourth of July

News

Bricelyn celebration this weekend

News

Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Fundraising for the Humane Society

News

Celebrating an 80th reunion

News

Nature scavenger hunts offer fun way to experience state parks

News

Officials seek federal help with building collapse

News

Minnesota Legislature grapples with police accountability

Cops, Courts & Fires

Federal jury convicts Albert Lea sex offender for online child sexual exploitation

News

Minnesota State Fair returns with 27 new foods

News

2nd daily St. Paul-to-Chicago Amtrak train expected in ’24

News

Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

News

Council approves tax abatement for Mrs. Gerry’s