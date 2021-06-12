eXp Realty welcomes new agent

Grant VanRyswyk has joined eXp Realty as an agent.

VanRyswyk said in a press release real estate has always had an appeal to him in one form or another.

He started in the construction industry in his mid-twenties and worked in the trades for the last 15 years. He is very familiar with all parts and systems of a home and said he will be able to give people the information needed to make a good decision.

VanRyswyk has lived in Freeborn County his entire life, graduating high school from Alden-Conger and then joining the Minnesota National Guard. He was activated in the Guard and served one tour in Iraq.

He and his wife have three children and live on an acreage near Manchester with their dog and cats. In his spare time, he likes fishing, riding his motorcycle and bowhunting.