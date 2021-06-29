Eugene Bauman

Eugene F. Bauman, age 85, of Walters, MN, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM at United Lutheran Church in Walters with Pastor Donald Rose officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Rice Lake Cemetery, Foster Township, Faribault County, MN. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN, is entrusted with services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com.

Eugene was born November 9, 1935 on the family farm, the son of Silas Frank and Edna (Witte) Bauman. He was baptized and confirmed in Faith Lutheran Church. He attended and graduated from Kiester High School, the class of 1953. On January 18, 1958 he was united in marriage to Janet Vergin in Rockford, MN.

Eugene worked at Matz’s Fur Farm for many years. In 1964, he and Janet moved to the home place and farmed his whole life; raising farrow to finish pigs, sheep and then started raising steers when leaving the hog operation. You could find him driving his Ranger around to “check the crops”. Along with farming, his joy came from the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Looking forward to Saturday morning coffee with them and the births of his 3 future great-grandchildren. He was an active member of United Lutheran Church of Walters, and a long-time board member and treasurer of Rice Lake Cemetery.

Eugene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet of Walters; 3 children: Brenda (Kim) Stevermer, Becky (Stacy) Krohnberg and Brenan (Tammy) Bauman; 8 grandchildren: Coryn (Matt) Kluender, Kelsey Stevermer (Guy Kimpton), Collin Stevermer (fiancé Emily Johnson); Katey (Scott) Knode, Emily (Trevor) Leland, Andy Krohnberg; Kyle (Ali) Bauman and Baby Bauman on the way; Tara Bauman (Donte Lauwagie); 9 great-grandchildren: Chase, Colton, Connor and Callen Kluender; Korah Stevermer; Karsynn Knode and twins on the way; Norie, Taylin and Ty Leland; sister: Darlene Krohnberg, brother-in-law: Edwin Meyer, sister-in-law, Marianne Vergin; along with many nieces, nephews and their families.

Eugene is preceded in death by his parents; son Barry; granddaughter Abby Krohnberg, sister, Bernadine Bauman Meyer; and brother-in-law, Lowell Krohnberg. Janet’s siblings: Mildred (Floyd) Wagner, Marian (Jim) Larson, Irene Gibson, LaVerne (John) Loescher, and Donald Vergin.