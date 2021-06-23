PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District

24-PR-21-821

The Estate of James

Lawrence Butler, Decedent

Notice of Informal

Appointment of Personal Represenative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Darlene Loretta Henderson

6303 320th AVE

Waseca, MN 56093

as Personal Representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to adminster the Estate, including after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the same to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Deputy Probate Registrar,

Tammy L. Merchlewitz

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune: Jun. 23 and 30, 2021

EST/BUTLER, J.