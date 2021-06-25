Ernest Kabrud

Funeral services for Ernest Elgie Kabrud Jr. of Albert Lea, MN, will be held at Bonnerup’s Funeral Home on Tuesday June 29th at 1pm with Pastor Rose officiating. Friends may greet the family 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery following fellowship and refreshments.

Ernie passed peacefully with family by his side at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community on June 23 2021. He was 87 years old.

Ernie was born in Albert Lea on September 5 1933 to Ernest Senior and Hannah (Granum) Kabrud. He moved to Glenville with his family at a young age and attended school in Albert Lea. He married the love of his life, Laurine Andersen on April 19 1958. They built a house on Plainview Lane and lived there for over 60 years raising their children Laurie, Lisa and Joe. Ernie worked for many years at Universal Coop and then First Lutheran Church, where he was a valued member of the custodial staff. Even after retirement, he liked to stay busy. He worked several years at Skyline Hardware Hank. He also spent many years at the Head Start Program as a volunteer grandparent. Ernie enjoyed his morning walks through the neighborhood and was known for his beautiful yard. He played golf as often as possible and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins.

His true joy was spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He loved reading the Star Tribune cover to cover and had a great ability to talk about current events be it politics, sports or anything interesting happening in our world. Ernie had a great sense of humor and he had true interest in other people and enjoyed getting to know folks.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Laurine, daughters Laurie (Dennis) Bergstrom, Lisa (Frank) Laber, son Joe (Connie) Kabrud his grandchildren Kaci Bergstrom, Miranda Laber, Emily (Trevor) Schuster, Shane Laber, Scot Kabrud, Sara Kabrud, his great grandchildren Nash and Brooks Schuster.

Passing before Ernie were his parents, and all six of his sisters and his granddaughter Madison Kabrud. We will miss him.