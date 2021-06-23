Ellendale Days returning this weekend

The 2021 Ellendale Days festival will return this summer, running Friday through Sunday.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with a dunk tank activity up the hill from the bar, followed by a street dance behind the bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. The music for the street dance will be provided by the band 3 Lane.

On Saturday, city-wide rummage sales will open at 8 a.m.

At 10 a.m., a car show will begin, starting from the Methodist Church parking lot. Food will be available for purchase from the Lions Club food truck at that time as well. Concurrently, the Community Lutheran Church will host a bake sale in front of the Floors 4 U building. Also beginning at 10 a.m. will be the Eagle Bluff tie-dye event, and it will take place right next to the bake sale. This activity requires participants to pre-register by emailing ellendalecommunityactiongroup@gmail.com.

Then, at 11 a.m., the Cow Plop will begin in the grass outside of Floors 4 U. Spots can be selected and payments of $5 made beforehand inside the Floors 4 U building. Around that time, weather allowing, the ice cream truck will make rounds.

The festivities for Saturday afternoon will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the Family Game Zone in the parking lot to the south of the post office.

At 1 p.m., the NRHEG cheerleaders will begin their face-painting activity in front of the community building.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the Vibrant Life Youth Group will sing hymns. A donation will be accepted to support their youth missions. Shortly after, at 2:30 p.m., water games for all ages will pick up in the same location as the Family Game Zone.

A parade will take place at 4 p.m., starting at the bus garage. Parade participation requires pre-registration, which can be completed by emailing ellendaledays@gmail.com. After the parade, at 5 p.m., the Ellendale Fire Department will put on the Kiddie Tractor Pull in front of the community center.

The dunk tank will start up again at 6 p.m. and be open until 8 p.m. The day’s last event will be another street dance behind the bar with music from the Old Country Boys.

On Sunday, there will be a tractor pull activity. Registration will open at 8 a.m., with the pull taking place at 9 a.m. Food will be available for purchase from the Lions Club food wagon.

MoeGoe’s and Steve’s Meats will also be providing meals throughout the festival.