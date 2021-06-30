expand
Ad Spot

June 30, 2021

Duplicate Bridge results

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Duplicate Bridge was played two days a week — at noon Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin. All bridge players are welcome and vie  for places and money; players came from Rose Creek, Austin, and Albert Lea and Mason City.

On June 22, five tables played, and the results were the following: 

• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring (Austin)

• Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever (Austin)

• Third: Vandy Newman and Barb Rofshus (A/AL)

• Fourth: Judy Bungum and Dave Solomonson (Austin)

• Fifth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup (Rose Creek)

On June 23, four tables were played and the results were the following:

• Tie for first: Barb Rofshus and Paul Nelson (Albert Lea) and Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz (Mason City)

• Tie for third and fourth: Bonnie Fritz (Mason City) and Loren Cleland (Austin) and Vandy Newman and Dave Ring (Austin)

The Senior Center in Austin is at 400 Third Ave., NE. People can bring a partner, or call 437-2750 and have someone find a partner for you. 

More News

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

William Edmond Steidler

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports

News

Minnesota Legislature prepares to finish off work on budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital after fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate recognizes Matson before passing public safety bill with his namesake provision

News

Men help connect family with papers honoring soldier who died in WWII

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

News

Check out all to do this week for the Fourth of July

News

Bricelyn celebration this weekend

News

Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Fundraising for the Humane Society

News

Celebrating an 80th reunion

News

Nature scavenger hunts offer fun way to experience state parks

News

Officials seek federal help with building collapse

News

Minnesota Legislature grapples with police accountability

Cops, Courts & Fires

Federal jury convicts Albert Lea sex offender for online child sexual exploitation

News

Minnesota State Fair returns with 27 new foods

News

2nd daily St. Paul-to-Chicago Amtrak train expected in ’24

News

Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

News

Council approves tax abatement for Mrs. Gerry’s