Duplicate Bridge results

Duplicate Bridge was played two days a week — at noon Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin. All bridge players are welcome and vie for places and money; players came from Rose Creek, Austin, and Albert Lea and Mason City.

On June 22, five tables played, and the results were the following:

• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring (Austin)

• Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever (Austin)

• Third: Vandy Newman and Barb Rofshus (A/AL)

• Fourth: Judy Bungum and Dave Solomonson (Austin)

• Fifth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup (Rose Creek)

On June 23, four tables were played and the results were the following:

• Tie for first: Barb Rofshus and Paul Nelson (Albert Lea) and Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz (Mason City)

• Tie for third and fourth: Bonnie Fritz (Mason City) and Loren Cleland (Austin) and Vandy Newman and Dave Ring (Austin)

The Senior Center in Austin is at 400 Third Ave., NE. People can bring a partner, or call 437-2750 and have someone find a partner for you.