Douglas Forrest Neste, 78, of Albert Lea, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Shady Oaks Apartments in Albert Lea. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Kent Otterman presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Douglas is survived by his three children, Mason (Bonnie Gullickson) Neste, Justin Sorum, Summer (Jeffrey) Schmitz; granddaughter, Finley Schmitz; sisters, Suzy Webster, Judy Kelling, Polly (Bill) Apold; brothers, Mark (Linda) Neste, Luke Neste and many other loving relatives and friends.

Douglas is preceded in death by parents, Palmer and Leota Neste and brother-in-law, Jim Webster.