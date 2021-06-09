Dodge Ram stolen and other reports

A Dodge Ram was reported taken at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday from the back parking lot at 1725 E. Main St.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited Derik Lee Winter, 35, for over 1.4 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday of hot food that was stolen at 1210 E. Main St. The theft occurred at 1:33 a.m.

A wallet and other tools were reported taken at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday at 300 Johnson St.