expand
Ad Spot

June 26, 2021

Delores A. Curry

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

Delores A. Curry, 86-year-old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away June 23, 2021 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 6 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Delores A. Curry

Delores was born on August 24, 1934 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Arthur and Agnes Schroeder. She was united in marriage to Derl Curry on September 24, 1954 in Sleepy Eye. Delores worked at Mrs. Gerry’s for over 19 years. She attended all of her children’s sporting events as they were growing up. Delores enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings, as well a flower gardening. She will be remembered for the love she gave to her family. Delores was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church and the Legion Auxiliary.

Delores is survived by her children, Jeff (Val) Curry, Steve (Tami) Curry, Cheryl (Todd) Enderson, Diane (Jason) Boyer; siblings, Fran (Jim) Berg, Janice Stroll; grandchildren, Lynn, Joe, Krystal, Johnathon, Hannah, Caleb, Cody, Chris, Aaron, Joshua, Jared, Alyssa, Krista, Eric; 14 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Diane Curry, Tina Curry; and special niece, Barb.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Al Curry, Mike Curry; and 10 siblings.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bancroft Creek Independent Living, especially Bonnie, for the extraordinary care that they provided to Delores.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.

More News

New Albert Lea American Legion commander inducted

Thorne Crest welcomes new administrator

Protecting the monarchs

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

New Albert Lea American Legion commander inducted

Health Updates

Thorne Crest welcomes new administrator

News

Protecting the monarchs

News

Supporting cause of Habitat for Humanity

News

St. John’s celebrates staff member

News

Golden K Kiwanis Club celebrates 40 years

News

FSA accepting nominations for county committee members

Health Updates

MercyOne announces a new pharmacy location in Northwood

News

US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after withdrawal

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for Floyd death

News

Biden administration passes up chance to block oil pipeline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects Chauvin request for new trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

News

Blue-green algae confirmed on Fountain Lake

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota looking into broader remote coverage of courts

News

Senate passes transportation bill; Minnesota budget advances

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to move COVID-19 testing to main clinic locations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fuel lines cut, fuel taken and other reports

News

Groundbreaking today for Law Enforcement Memorial of southeast Minnesota 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Report: 93 law enforcement agencies used drones in 2020

News

Minnesota House passes $7 billion transportation budget bill

Health Updates

Mayo: Think ahead before traveling

News

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative celebrates new headquarters

Cops, Courts & Fires

What you need to know about this week’s sentencing of Derek Chauvin