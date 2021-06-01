expand
June 1, 2021

Dale M. Brekke

By Submitted

Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Dale Manford Brekke, 79, received his wings due to cancer on May 31, 2021, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, MN.

Dale M. Brekke

Funeral service for Dale M. Brekke will be Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Rev. Randy Cirksena will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Friday beginning at noon. A private family burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN at a later date. The service will be livestreamed beginning about five minutes prior to the service from the obituary page of Dale Brekke on Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s website. Online condolences may be shared at www.bayviewfuneral .com

Dale was born September 23, 1941, the son of Selmer and Alpha (Peterson) Brekke. He attended school and graduated from Freeborn High School. Following graduation, he served proudly with the United States Air Force in Germany. Dale returned home from the service to work on the family farm. Shortly after returning home Dale met the love of his life Kathy (Schlarbaum) Brekke who became his wife only a short time after. The two lived a life one could only dream of. Dale loved to take Kathy on many adventures. You could see the love he had for her just by the glistening of his gaze upon her beauty.

Dale enjoyed being outdoors and you could typically find him, Dale casting a line and working on his boat. Besides spending time with his beautiful wife and enjoying his hobbies, Dale was extremely passionate spending time with his family and friends.

Dale is survived by his children: Robert (Deanna) Brekke of Winona and Pam (Ray) Folven of Emmons; grandchildren, Allyce (Kelly) Kozlowski, Samantha (Shawn) Dolsen, Wes (Emily) Brekke, Jonathan (Kendra) Folven, Nathanial “Nano” Folven; great-grandchildren, Brady, Camden, Kendall, Jordyn and Mason Kozlowski, Lehla and Kinlee Dolsen, Griffin and Elliott Brekke; and Gracie and Miyah Folven; and many nieces, nephews, and many other loving family members and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy; sister Carolyn Brekke; and brother Larry Brekke.

