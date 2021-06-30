Credit card reported stolen and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday of a stolen credit card from 10865 Main St. in Glenville. There were six fraudulent charges on the card in two days.

Packages missing

Packages were reported missing from a residence at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 220 E. Seventh St.

Unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday of possible unemployment fraud against a business at 116 S. Washington Ave.

Man arrested for assault

Police arrested Kenneth Dale Paulson for second-degree assault at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at 2102 E. Main St.