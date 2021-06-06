COVID-19 update: Active cases dwindle in Freeborn County

Freeborn County has had two days in a row with no new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

Active cases have again dipped below 10 and now sit at eight. The county has had 3,459 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 14,095 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 13,060 have received the completed series.

Mower County is approaching 20,000 with at least one vaccine dose, with 19,829 have received at least one dose and 18,003 receiving the completed series.

In Faribault County, 6,191 people have received at least one dose and 5,646 have received the completed series; in Steele County, 17,649 have received at least one dose and 15,918 have received the completed series; in Waseca County, 8,435 have received at least one vaccine dose and 7,686 have received the completed series.