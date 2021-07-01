expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

From left: Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. - Provided

Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

By Associated Press

Published 8:07 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors may file aiding and abetting third-degree murder charges against three former Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

The appeals court sent the case back to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill. He denied prosecutors’ motion to add the charges against former officers J Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao back in February during the runup to the separate trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, whom Cahill sentenced on Friday to 22 1/2 years in prison for second-degree murder.

A three-judge appeals panel, which heard oral arguments May 20, said its decision in March to allow prosecutors to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin requires a reversal of the trial court’s decision against allowing aiding and abetting third-degree murder charges against the other three defendants.

The proper interpretation of Minnesota’s third-degree murder statute has been disputed in the cases involving the four ex-officers, as well as the case of former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

The central issue is whether a defendant’s fatal actions must be directed at more than one person, as defense attorneys have argued. In affirming Noor’s conviction, the appeals court ruled that the act can be directed at a single person. Cahill then reinstated the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin on that basis, but deferred a ruling in the cases of the other three.

The Minnesota Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Noor’s appeal three weeks ago, and its pending decision is expected to have repercussions for all five ex-officers, as well as the ability of prosecutors to charge other officers with third-degree murder,.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are currently charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They’re scheduled for trial in March. They and Chauvin also face federal civil rights charges in Floyd’s death.

More News

Lorin C. McColley Jr.

A.L. Just For Kix director attends annual convention

Iowa baseball, softball postseason pairings set

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

News

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

News

Sister Joan Tuberty

News

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea; find out where to see her this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports

News

Minnesota Legislature prepares to finish off work on budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital after fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate recognizes Matson before passing public safety bill with his namesake provision

News

Men help connect family with papers honoring soldier who died in WWII

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

News

Check out all to do this week for the Fourth of July

News

Bricelyn celebration this weekend

News

Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Fundraising for the Humane Society

News

Celebrating an 80th reunion

News

Nature scavenger hunts offer fun way to experience state parks