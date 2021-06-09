expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Charles scores 31, Washington holds off Minnesota 85-81

By Associated Press

Published 9:38 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

WASHINGTON — Tina Charles scored 31 points and the Washington Mystics held off the Minnesota Lynx for an 85-81 win on Tuesday night.

Charles had four points in the final minute for the Mystics (3-5), a wide-open layup off a midcourt inbounds play at 22.3 seconds and a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds left.

Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points, Ariel Atkins scored 17, and Natasha Cloud had 11 points, eight assists and a career-high six steals.

Washington took the lead for good on a run of 12 straight points capped by Charles’ three-point play and Hines-Allen’s 11-foot jumper to make it 59-48. The Mystics extended to their largest lead at 68-50 late in the third quarter.

Napheesa Collier had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx (3-5). Sylvia Fowles scored 15 points, and Layshia Clarendon had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dangerfield, who scored 10 points, hit a half court shot for the Lynx at the third-quarter buzzer.

More News

Vikings take on cardinals

Albert Lea baseball to play in Section 1AAA title game

United South Central freshman Neubauer qualifies for state golf meet

Sticky situation? Cole says spin rate drop due to mechanics