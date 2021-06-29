expand
Ad Spot

June 29, 2021

Catalytic converters taken and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:56 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 3:46 p.m. Monday at 706 St. Thomas Ave. The theft reportedly happened overnight. 

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 6:08 p.m. Monday at 1725 E. Main St. The theft occurred some time in the previous couple nights. 

 

Thefts reported

A Yeti cooler was reported stolen at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday at 72111 221st St., Albert Lea. 

Cash was reported taken from the car visor of a vehicle at 1:41 p.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St. The theft reportedly happened at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Three guns, a compound bow, walking sticks, fishing poles, hunting blinds and other items were reported missing at 2:22 p.m. Monday at 201 St. Thomas Ave. 

Police received a report at 11:33 p.m. Monday of clothes that were stolen from an apartment at 820 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Possible identity theft reported

Police received a report at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday of possible identity theft at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Damage reported

Police received a report at 8:17 p.m. Monday of a person who reportedly punched and left dents in a trailer at 902 W. Main St. 

 

Car stolen

Police received a report at 9:55 p.m. Monday of a gray 2006 Pontiac Grand Am that was stolen at 1325 S.E. Broadway within the last half hour. 

 

1 arrested for DUI, another for warrants

Police arrested Rainy May Patricca for driving under the influence and Heidi Christine Fredericks on local warrants at 10:02 p.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

More News

Council approves tax abatement for Mrs. Gerry’s

Catalytic converters taken and other reports

Minnesota governor announces changes to policing practices

Firefighters respond to basement fire

News

Council approves tax abatement for Mrs. Gerry’s

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters taken and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota governor announces changes to policing practices

Cops, Courts & Fires

Firefighters respond to basement fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘Matson Strong” bill makes it into final public safety budget agreement

Cops, Courts & Fires

Multiple storage units broken into and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Effort to restore felon voting rights continues in courts after legislative effort falters

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on policing measures

News

Walz says he’ll give up COVID-19 emergency powers by Aug. 1

News

New Albert Lea American Legion commander inducted

Health Updates

Thorne Crest welcomes new administrator

News

Protecting the monarchs

News

Supporting cause of Habitat for Humanity

News

St. John’s celebrates staff member

News

Golden K Kiwanis Club celebrates 40 years

News

FSA accepting nominations for county committee members

Health Updates

MercyOne announces a new pharmacy location in Northwood

News

US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after withdrawal

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for Floyd death

News

Biden administration passes up chance to block oil pipeline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects Chauvin request for new trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

News

Blue-green algae confirmed on Fountain Lake

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota looking into broader remote coverage of courts