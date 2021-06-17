expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

Catalytic converter taken off vehicle and other reports

By Submitted

Published 12:07 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at 1307 S. Broadway.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jose Alarcon, 33, on a Steele County felony warrant and fifth-degree possession at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2225 E. Main St.

Juan Manuel Mendez, 44, turned himself in on a local warrant at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Thefts reported

A UPS package was reported stolen at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday at 450 Second Ave. SW in Glenville.

A tire was reported stolen off a car at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday at 1342 19th St., Albert Lea.

More News

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

Counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

Freeborn County under burning ban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

Health Updates

Counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on I-35

News

Deer attacks runner at the Nature Center

Albert Lea Tigers

Teeter finishes 55th at state golf tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter taken off vehicle and other reports

News

Update: Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: Gas service in north Albert Lea turned off for emergency gas line repair

News

Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

News

No money to help stretch SNAP dollars at farmers markets in state budget

Health Updates

Minnesota reaches vaccination mark of 3 million residents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death

News

City opts not to renew lease with The Interchange at end of year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Flowers stolen from gravesites and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in Albert Lea fire

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea baseball drops heartbreaker in state quarterfinals

News

It’s ‘a life-changer’

News

5 things to do this week

News

Looking to be active? Check out these opportunities in A.L.

News

Kozelsky competing for trip to Olympics in Tokyo

News

Worth County Fair offers rides, concerts, shows, other activities

News

Morin Lake Days to take place this weekend