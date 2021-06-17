Catalytic converter taken off vehicle and other reports
A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at 1307 S. Broadway.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Jose Alarcon, 33, on a Steele County felony warrant and fifth-degree possession at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2225 E. Main St.
Juan Manuel Mendez, 44, turned himself in on a local warrant at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Thefts reported
A UPS package was reported stolen at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday at 450 Second Ave. SW in Glenville.
A tire was reported stolen off a car at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday at 1342 19th St., Albert Lea.