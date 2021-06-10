expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 7:31 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a truck at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 255th Street.

 

Domestic assault reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday of a woman who was being punched in the face while driving on Interstate 35 near milepost 23. The log stated the Minnesota State Patrol arrested a person on felony domestic assault and open bottle violation but did not list the name.

 

Cooler taken

A cooler was reported taken from a vehicle at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday at 215 Main St. in Hayward. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13 in Albert Lea. 

 

Tractor tampered with

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a tractor that was tampered with at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at 14767 640th Ave., Alden. 

 

Man arrested after suspicious person report

Police arrested Travis Steven Runge, 43, after receiving a report of a suspicious male and female at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday at 301 W. Clark St. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash at 819 Garfield Ave. 

 

More News

Minnesota graduation rates hold steady despite pandemic

Janet A. Hope

Chauvin’s lawyer asks to probe alleged jury bias

Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens