expand
Ad Spot

June 21, 2021

Carolyn Rawlings

By Submitted

Published 3:54 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

Carolyn Hanson Rawlings, 75, passed away June 4 at her home in Lake Mills after a brief bout with cancer.

Carolyn Rawlings

Carolyn Louise Hanson was born on Nov. 24, 1945, in Forest City, Iowa to Kenneth and Alpha Hanson of rural Lake Mills. She grew up on the family farm near Lake Mills and attended the Lake Mills Community School, graduating in 1964.

In 1965 she married Keith Schroder and they lived in Des Moines for many years. That union produced two children, Eric and Nicole. They later divorced. In 1984 she married John Rawlings in Harlan, IA. They celebrated 36 years of marriage last December.

A proud farm girl, Carolyn was smart, feisty, stubborn and independent—necessary qualities in contending with four brothers. She was Dad’s favorite; Mom’s devoted daughter. Despite a dis- like of cooking, Carolyn was a Betty Crocker Homemaker of the Year awardee in high school. She was an ardent Elvis fan (saw him twice in concert). After her parents’ passing, she was her family’s go-to lefse maker, holding her ‘in-service lefse workshops’ during the holidays. Over the course of her working life, Carolyn was a business owner, seamstress, insurance agent, food broker rep. She was a skilled gardener and operated a garden/gift shop business for several years near Garner, IA with John. Carolyn followed her own path, did things her way, always with kindness and generosity. She will be missed and remembered by many.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Wayne.

She will be dearly missed by her husband John of Lake Mills, her children Eric Schroder (Lily), of San Diego, CA and Nicole Lentz (Larry), of Davenport, IA and their families; John’s daughters from a previous marriage: Michelle Rawlings (David Crabb), Madison, WI; Deborah Smith (Jeff), Omaha, NE; Jennifer Annestad (David), Bettendorf, IA, and their families.

Also surviving are her brothers that she adored and was close to her entire life: Larry Hanson, Minneapolis, MN; David (Annie) Hanson and Dennis (Kathy) Hanson, all of Lake Mills; thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several special nephews and nieces and their families, as well as numerous longtime friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice or to the family.

A memorial service honoring Carolyn’s life will be held Saturday August 14th at 2pm at Mittlestadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St., Lake Mills, Iowa 50450

More News

Savor: Louisiana Style Oxtail Creole Gumbo

Seen: Disc golf

Seen: Rock Your Socks

Carolyn Rawlings

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in crash on Highway 22

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for possession, DWI and other charges

News

Coverall Bing-Oh! prize claimed

Health Updates

Freeborn County reports 33rd COVID-19 death; cases continue to decline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defendants unlikely to pay for torching Minneapolis precinct

News

Gallery: Residents enjoy annual Morin Lake Days Parade

News

As shutdown looms, Capitol action drags

News

Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota seek gun rights

News

After more than a year closed, Senior Center reopens

News

Severe shortage: Blood donors needed to address delays in patient care

News

Deyak graduates, attending officer leadership course

News

Local TOPS meetings to start up again

Education

Albert Lea High School 4th quarter honor rolls

Education

St. Therese Recognition Award presented

Faith

Hope Church to be in Wells on Sunday

Education

Albert Lea High School music department awards announced

News

Kozelsky makes noise at Olympic Trials; finishes 200-meter in 13th place

News

Local virtual Juneteenth celebration planned

Health Updates

Hospitalizations fall in Minnesota; active Freeborn County cases drop down to 5

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trucker who drove into Floyd protest could have charges drop

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

Health Updates

Counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban