expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

Campus Notes

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Luther College

Benjamin Seavey of Albert Lea graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, this spring. Seavey received a Bachelor of Arts degree in German and political science. He also earned magna cum laude honors.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Bailey Sandon of Clarks Grove was named to the 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Students must be in good academic standing, earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher and complete at least 12 credits during the semester.

Freed-Hardeman University

Jackson Martens of Alden was named to the 2021 Dean’s List at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee. To earn this distinction, students must have maintained a 3.4 GPA while being a full-time student.

More News

Letter: Thank goodness for MercyOne

Scholarship audition date announced

Math tutor sought for Albert Lea school

DNR reminds anglers to be aware of northern pike fishing regulations

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials