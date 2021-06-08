expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Building broken into and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:32 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A burglary was reported at 7:58 a.m. Monday at 75903 230th St., Albert Lea. A window was broken, and floor jacks were missing. 

 

Mower stolen

A zero turn mower was reported stolen at 9:16 a.m. Monday at 70846 220th St., Albert Lea. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13. The drive-off occurred about 15 minutes prior. 

 

Window broken out

The rear passenger window of a vehicle was reported broken out at 3:18 p.m. Monday at 536 Edgewood Ave. Nothing was taken. The incident reportedly occurred overnight.

More News

Gary K. Spilde

Owen M. Aasness

Elaine Panzer

Crews work to reopen Floyd square, activists close it again

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials