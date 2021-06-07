expand
June 7, 2021

Boy drowns at North Mankato pool

By Associated Press

Published 5:30 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

NORTH MANKATO — A 9-year-old boy apparently drowned at a North Mankato pool.

KEYC-TV reported that lifeguards at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility found Abdirahman Abdullahi unresponsive in about four-and-a-half feet of water on Saturday evening.

Lifeguards tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, where he was pronounced dead.

City Administrator John Harrenstein said in a statement about 600 people were in the pool at the time of the incident and the pool was fully staffed with 18 lifeguards and six more workers. He said the lifeguards and other workers followed facility protocols and acted immediately.

The pool was closed Sunday.

