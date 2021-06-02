PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) will conduct the monthly board meeting via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1) on June 8, 2021 at 8:30AM. The meeting will be recorded and available via www.shellrock.org. Members of the board may participate by electronic means as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(3). As the SRRWD is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the SRRWD Board of Managers during the public forum section of the meeting should submit their comments in writing no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Written comments are to be directed to Andy Henschel, Administrator. Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007; or by email to Andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 2, 2021

