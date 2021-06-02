expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

BOARD MEETING

By Submitted

Published 6:07 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) will conduct the monthly board meeting via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1) on June 8, 2021 at 8:30AM. The meeting will be recorded and available via www.shellrock.org. Members of the board may participate by electronic means as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(3). As the SRRWD is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the SRRWD Board of Managers during the public forum section of the meeting should submit their comments in writing no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Written comments are to be directed to Andy Henschel, Administrator. Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007; or by email to Andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Albert Lea Tribune:
June 2, 2021
BOARD MEETING

More News

24-PR-21-726

GOP makes fresh push to end Minnesota’s emergency powers

BOARD MEETING

BOARD MEETING

News

GOP makes fresh push to end Minnesota’s emergency powers

Cops, Courts & Fires

State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged, held in jail on $600K bail for alleged sexual assault

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items illegally dumped and other reports

News

Scofflaws or victims? Businesses that broke COVID rules seek amnesty

News

Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

News

Hy-Vee offering gift card for completing vaccination

News

DNR to protect wild deer health through temporary ban on movement of farmed deer in Minnesota

News

Western Star Lodge presents scholarships

News

Keating graduates Air Force Academy

News

City of Minneapolis ends face mask requirements for COVID-19

News

When will the horse barn be replaced?

News

Groups: Walz’s clean air plan hurts Minnesota border towns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in death

News

Fences come down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out

Cops, Courts & Fires

Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

Health Updates

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tools, items stolen and other reports

Health Updates

New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County over the weekend

News

WWII veteran honored, after 78 years in unmarked grave

News

Gallery: ‘A true expression of selfless service’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Peacocks reported stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Case counts and vaccination pace falling

News

Religious leaders, artists honor George Floyd in concert