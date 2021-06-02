expand
Ad Spot

June 1, 2021

Ask a Trooper: The importance of proper brakes on trailers, vehicles

By Submitted

Published 8:43 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: I purchased an old trailer to haul my Ranger around, are brakes required on it?

Troy Christianson

Answer: Brakes are required on all trailers with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more. Trailers manufactured after June 30, 1988, with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more require brakes installed on all wheels.

Every trailer with a gross weight of more than 3,000 pounds shall also be equipped with a breakaway brake device which will automatically apply and hold the brakes should the trailer accidentally become detached from the towing unit.

Trailers manufactured prior to July 1, 1988, that are equipped with three or more axles are not required to have brakes on the front axle, provided the brakes on all other wheels meet the performance standards prescribed by law.

The manufacturers of many new vehicles equipped with anti-lock brake systems require any towed unit be equipped with electric brakes and the towing vehicle be equipped with an electronic brake controller.

It’s also important to check the brakes on your personal vehicle every three months. Too often, vehicle owners put off simple maintenance until it’s too late. Deteriorating brakes can create longer stopping distances, ultimately leading to a crash. Do your part to maintain your vehicle to avoid a crash.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol,  at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

More News

Rebels shock Wolverines, 12-3

Al Batt: Rock, paper, scissors and rust on two wheels

My Point of View: Values are in conflict with Republican Party

Sarah Stultz: Let your loved ones, friends know you care

News

Hy-Vee offering gift card for completing vaccination

News

DNR to protect wild deer health through temporary ban on movement of farmed deer in Minnesota

News

Western Star Lodge presents scholarships

News

Keating graduates Air Force Academy

News

City of Minneapolis ends face mask requirements for COVID-19

News

When will the horse barn be replaced?

News

Groups: Walz’s clean air plan hurts Minnesota border towns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in death

News

Fences come down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out

Cops, Courts & Fires

Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

Health Updates

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tools, items stolen and other reports

Health Updates

New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County over the weekend

News

WWII veteran honored, after 78 years in unmarked grave

News

Gallery: ‘A true expression of selfless service’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Peacocks reported stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Case counts and vaccination pace falling

News

Religious leaders, artists honor George Floyd in concert

News

Minnesota legislators miss Friday goal for budget numbers

Education

Students, families celebrate graduation at consortium

News

An expansion in Graceland’s Avenue of flags

News

Area communities to host Memorial Day ceremonies to honor the fallen

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘I let down my feathered friends’

Health Updates

Big Stone Therapies partnering with Healthcare Coalition