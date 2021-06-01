expand
June 1, 2021

Arnold “Arnie” Boot

Arnold “Arnie” Boot, age 85, passed away on May 26, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents, A. Marion and Gysbertha Boot; great-grandson, Kaleb and sister-in-law, Lois.

Arnie is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Julie Fischer, Steve (Janet) Boot; grandchildren, Dirk, Joshua, Mandy, Kira, Briana, and Whitney; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Chuck (L’Myra) Hoogland; 2 nieces and 1 nephew.

Memorial Service at 2PM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 1PM.

