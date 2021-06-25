Albert Lea track teams give out postseason awards

The Albert Lea boys' and girls' track and field teams recently honored their postseason award winners. Pictured, from left, are Aaron Bauers, Gavin Hanke, Logan Strom, Aiden Hartman, Dyna Bolinger, Kendall Kenis, Cydney Pathomavong, Htoo Wah Hee and Michaela Attig. Provided
Seniors on this year’s teams were Joshua Everett, Aaron Bauers, Dyna Bolinger and Htoo Wah Htee. Provided