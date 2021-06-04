expand
June 4, 2021

Albert Lea girls golf wraps up season

By Tyler Julson

Published 12:43 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

Thursday marked day two of the girls golf Section 1AAA tournament, held at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls. Albert Lea was one of six teams to qualify for the second round with their first round performance Tuesday. 

The Tigers entered the day in sixth place as a team and with a couple of individuals within striking distance of qualifying for a trip to the state tournament. 

Unfortunately for the Tigers, both individuals came up just short of qualifying, while the team finished the tournament in sixth place overall. 

Sophomores Whitney Mullenbach and Alyssa Jensen were the two Tigers who still had a shot at getting to the state tournament when the second round started Thursday morning. 

Mullenback shot an 87 on the first day of the tournament and was in a tie for seventh place. She started out her round with a promising birdie followed by two pars. However, Mullenbach struggled a bit on the back nine, finishing her round with a 95, 23 strokes over par. 

In the end, Mullenbach finished in 11th place with a final score of 182 (+38). She was five strokes away from earning a state tournament berth. 

Jensen started the day in a tie for 23rd place after a first round 99 (+27). Jensen battled back with an early birdie and limited damage with just four holes worse than bogey. By the end of day two Jensen climbed to a tie for 14th place with an overall score of 187 (+43). She was 10 strokes away from qualifying for state. 

Freshmen Jessica Vogt and Sydney Fornwald also scored for the team. Vogt finished in a tie for 36th place with a final score of 220 (+76), and Fornwald finished in 44th with an overall score of 234 (+90).

Also golfing for the Tigers but missing out on the team score were freshmen Ashlyn Berven and Addison Herr. Berven came in 46th with a score of 236 (+92), and Herr came in 48th with a score of 254 (+110).

The Tigers season comes to an end at the section tournament, but the building youth of the team will provide a big advantage in seasons to come.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

