June 18, 2021

The Albert Lea 15AA boys' baseball team took second place June 6 at the Inver Grove Heights Summer Slam tournament. In the opening of pool play, they defeated Cottage Grove 13-6. They won their pool with a 4-3 win over Champlin/Dayton. In bracket play they defeated Stillwater 9-2 to advance to the championship where they fell 11-8 to Prior Lake. Pictured in front, from left, are Tanner Nelson, Michael Olson and Devin Truesdell. In the back, form left, are Henry Buendorf, Jack Skinness, Connor May, Spencer Jones, Brennan Gilliam, Jaxon Richards, Drew Carlson and Henry Kuiters. — Provided

Albert Lea 15AA baseball team takes second

By Submitted

Published 1:47 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

