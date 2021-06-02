expand
June 2, 2021

ABANDONED PROPERTY

By Submitted

Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Registered Owner: Michael Ackland, 1302 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea, MN 56007; and other interested parties:
A 1994 Pontiac Firebird and its contents;
MN License #BPB618, VIN #2G2FS22S9R2219084 and;

Reported Owner: Juan Dedios Trujillo, Last known address (LKA):718 Water St, Albert Lea, MN 56007; and other interested parties:
A 1994 Pontiac Firebird and its contents;
MN License #BPB618, VIN #2G2FS22S9R2219084;

Have been declared unclaimed and abandoned property by the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Pursuant to Albert Lea City Code Section 2.149, be advised a Resolution has been adopted declaring this property to be abandoned property. The motor vehicles and the contents of the vehicle shall be sold in an open and public environment following three publication notices in a legal newspaper. The sale shall be made in the manner directed by Council in its Resolution declaring the property abandoned.

All proceeds from such sale shall be paid to the general fund of the City and expenses thereof paid therefrom. Any former owner, if claim is made within eight months from the date of publication of the notice and upon application and satisfactory proof of ownership, may be paid the amount of cash or negotiables for the property sold, less a pro rata share of the expenses of storage, publication of notice and sale expenses, but without interest.

Inquiries regarding the property should be directed to the Albert Lea City Clerk, Daphney Maras, 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007; 507-377-4335; dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA
/s/ Daphney Maras
City Clerk
Dated: May 19, 2021

