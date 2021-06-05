5 things to do this weekend

By Sarah Stultz

Boathouse opens

Want to get out on the water?

The Albert Lea Community Education Boathouse opened to the public on Tuesday and offers canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and bikes for the public to enjoy. Rental is free for the whole month of June.

Equipment is limited, and registration is required ahead of time online at https://alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/563/spring-summer-2021/boathouse.

The Boathouse will be open from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through July 3.

Hours will change starting July 5.

Car cruise

The Freeborn County Historical Museum will host a car cruise at 2 p.m. Saturday, starting at the former Shopko parking lot, 2610 Bridge Ave.

The cruise will follow a predetermined route around local lakes throughout Freeborn County.

At the end of the cruise a drawing will be held for three cash prizes. Tickets will be available for purchase.

The traditional Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival that is on the second weekend in June has been moved back to Oct. 1 and 2.

Take a Kid Fishing

The annual Take a Kid Fishing weekend, in which Minnesota residents can fish without a license if they take children 15 or younger fishing with them, will take place from Friday through Sunday.

As part of the weekend, the Fountain Lake Sportsmen’s Club will give out free fishing rods to children between 5 and 15 years of age from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Frank Hall Park near the boat landing.

Youth 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations.

Adults who want to learn about fishing ahead of Take a Kid Fishing Weekend are invited to join a webinar at noon on Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The webinar will discuss the DNR Fishing in the Neighborhood Program and other resources to help people take advantage of the Take a Kid Fishing Weekend opportunity. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

Geneva Cancer Run

The Geneva Cancer run will celebrate its 10th year of raising funds on Saturday for area families battling cancer.

This year’s motorcycle ride will depart from the Geneva Bar and Grill at 11 a.m. The route runs through Morristown, Elysian, Waldorf and Ellendale, before returning to Geneva.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Geneva Bar and Grill and costs $10 per rider. Riders are expected back to the bar around 4 p.m., after which the auction will begin. There will also be live music.

Summer reading

The Albert Lea Public Library’s summer reading program kicked off Monday with the theme “Tails and Tales.”

Children can earn prizes after reading a certain number of books. To register, sign up online at alplonline.org or visit the library during open hours.

Storytime will be each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Fountain Lake Park gazebo, and Music & Movement will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the gazebo. People should bring their own blanket or chairs.

Also available this week on the library’s YouTube channel is the ZooMan virtual show. The show will be available through Sunday.