expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

24-PR-21-726

By Submitted

Published 7:31 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 24-PR-21-726
In Re: Estate of Kathleen
Carol Vanderploeg, also known as Kathleen C.
Venderploeg Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 31, 2007. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Donald L. Vanderploeg, whose address is 74489 150th Street, Glenville, Minnesota 56036, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

May 20 2021 5:33 PM
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)
Kyllo Law Office
202 W Clark Street
PO Box 181
Albert Lea Minnesota 56007
Telephone: (507) 373-4680
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Albert Lea Tribune: May 26 and Jun. 2, 2021
24-PR-21-726

More News

24-PR-21-726

GOP makes fresh push to end Minnesota’s emergency powers

BOARD MEETING

BOARD MEETING

News

GOP makes fresh push to end Minnesota’s emergency powers

Cops, Courts & Fires

State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged, held in jail on $600K bail for alleged sexual assault

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items illegally dumped and other reports

News

Scofflaws or victims? Businesses that broke COVID rules seek amnesty

News

Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

News

Hy-Vee offering gift card for completing vaccination

News

DNR to protect wild deer health through temporary ban on movement of farmed deer in Minnesota

News

Western Star Lodge presents scholarships

News

Keating graduates Air Force Academy

News

City of Minneapolis ends face mask requirements for COVID-19

News

When will the horse barn be replaced?

News

Groups: Walz’s clean air plan hurts Minnesota border towns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in death

News

Fences come down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out

Cops, Courts & Fires

Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

Health Updates

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tools, items stolen and other reports

Health Updates

New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County over the weekend

News

WWII veteran honored, after 78 years in unmarked grave

News

Gallery: ‘A true expression of selfless service’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Peacocks reported stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Case counts and vaccination pace falling

News

Religious leaders, artists honor George Floyd in concert