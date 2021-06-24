expand
Ad Spot

June 21, 2021

24-CV-21-777

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Monday, June 21, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Ideal Credit Union fka Postal Credit Union,
Plaintiff, vs.
Heather Rae Beckius,
Defendant.
Case Type: Replevin
Court File No. 24-CV-21-777
SUMMONS

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: 7616 Currell Blvd, Suite 200, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125.

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

Dated:02/08/21

WILFORD, GESKE & COOK, P.A.
By: /s/ Orin J. Kipp
Orin J. Kipp, #0390438
Attorney for Plaintiff
7616 Currell Blvd., Suite 200
Woodbury, Minnesota 55125
(651) 209-3300

Albert Lea Tribune: Jun. 19, June 26 and Jul. 3, 2021
24-CV-21-777

More News

AN/REMEDY RANGE

NB/REMEDY RANGE

24-PR-21-842

4731967

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for possession, DWI and other charges

News

Coverall Bing-Oh! prize claimed

Health Updates

Freeborn County reports 33rd COVID-19 death; cases continue to decline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defendants unlikely to pay for torching Minneapolis precinct

News

Gallery: Residents enjoy annual Morin Lake Days Parade

News

As shutdown looms, Capitol action drags

News

Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota seek gun rights

News

After more than a year closed, Senior Center reopens

News

Severe shortage: Blood donors needed to address delays in patient care

News

Deyak graduates, attending officer leadership course

News

Local TOPS meetings to start up again

Education

Albert Lea High School 4th quarter honor rolls

Education

St. Therese Recognition Award presented

Faith

Hope Church to be in Wells on Sunday

Education

Albert Lea High School music department awards announced

News

Kozelsky makes noise at Olympic Trials; finishes 200-meter in 13th place

News

Local virtual Juneteenth celebration planned

Health Updates

Hospitalizations fall in Minnesota; active Freeborn County cases drop down to 5

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trucker who drove into Floyd protest could have charges drop

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

Health Updates

Counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on I-35