expand
Ad Spot

June 21, 2021

2 injured in crash on Highway 22

By Staff Reports

Published 2:39 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

Two people were injured Monday morning after a vehicle crossed the centerline on Minnesota Highway 22 in Faribault County and struck a semi. 

Koby James Nagel, 20, of Blue Earth was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Marvin Joseph Fendrich, 68, of Emmons was also listed as being injured but was not transported to the hospital, the report stated. 

According to the State Patrol, Nagel was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado north on Highway 22 at 8:11 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline at 140th Street and struck a 1997 International tractor truck driven by Fendrich. 

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and both men were listed as wearing their seat belts.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Wells Fire Department and Ambulance and Mayo One assisted at the scene. 

 

More News

Seen: Rock Your Socks

Carolyn Rawlings

Douglas Forrest Neste

Joel E. Thisius

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in crash on Highway 22

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for possession, DWI and other charges

News

Coverall Bing-Oh! prize claimed

Health Updates

Freeborn County reports 33rd COVID-19 death; cases continue to decline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defendants unlikely to pay for torching Minneapolis precinct

News

Gallery: Residents enjoy annual Morin Lake Days Parade

News

As shutdown looms, Capitol action drags

News

Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota seek gun rights

News

After more than a year closed, Senior Center reopens

News

Severe shortage: Blood donors needed to address delays in patient care

News

Deyak graduates, attending officer leadership course

News

Local TOPS meetings to start up again

Education

Albert Lea High School 4th quarter honor rolls

Education

St. Therese Recognition Award presented

Faith

Hope Church to be in Wells on Sunday

Education

Albert Lea High School music department awards announced

News

Kozelsky makes noise at Olympic Trials; finishes 200-meter in 13th place

News

Local virtual Juneteenth celebration planned

Health Updates

Hospitalizations fall in Minnesota; active Freeborn County cases drop down to 5

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trucker who drove into Floyd protest could have charges drop

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

Health Updates

Counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban