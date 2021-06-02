2 injured in crash on Highway 22

Two people were injured Monday morning after a vehicle crossed the centerline on Minnesota Highway 22 in Faribault County and struck a semi.

Koby James Nagel, 20, of Blue Earth was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Marvin Joseph Fendrich, 68, of Emmons was also listed as being injured but was not transported to the hospital, the report stated.

According to the State Patrol, Nagel was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado north on Highway 22 at 8:11 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline at 140th Street and struck a 1997 International tractor truck driven by Fendrich.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and both men were listed as wearing their seat belts.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Wells Fire Department and Ambulance and Mayo One assisted at the scene.