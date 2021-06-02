expand
June 3, 2021

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:29 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Theresa Mae Book, 35, on warrants at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 780th Avenue and 137th Street in Glenville. 

Police arrested Higenio Conception Madrigal on a Mower County warrant at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Fourth Avenue and Plainview Lane. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud in Hollandale. 

 

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday of a dark-colored Chrysler 300 with a male inside who was taking pictures near the intersection of Glenn Road and Marie Avenue.

