June 14, 2021

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:24 am Monday, June 14, 2021

Police arrested Irene Monique Valenzuela, 29, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:17 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue. 

 

2 served warrants

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Erik John Seath, 41, on an arrest warrant at 10:41 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway. 

Deputies served Travis Thomas Stigney, 35, with a local warrant at 12:37 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

Deputies received a report at 5:11 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run at 18427 670th Ave., Alden. 

Police received a report at 11:03 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run crash at 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 4:30 a.m. Friday of three cases of canned water taken at 608 S. Washington Ave. 

Police received a report at 11:06 p.m. Friday of money that was reported stolen from a checking account in Albert Lea. 

 

Break-in reported

Police received a report at 9:09 a.m. Friday of a house that was broken into at 119 S. St. Mary Ave. An air conditioner unit, TV and boxes were reported missing. 

Police received a report at 8:37 a.m. Saturday of a burglary that had occurred overnight at 821 Jefferson Ave. Multiple items were taken and a door was damaged. 

 

Garbage reported dumped in donation bins

Police received a report at 11:04 a.m. Friday of garbage dumped in donation crates at 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Vehicles reported damaged

Two vehicles were reported damaged at 5:47 p.m. Saturday at 1619 W. Main St. 

 

Crash, assault reported

Police received a report at 1:26 p.m. Sunday of a pickup that reportedly ran a Suburban into a ditch near Blake Avenue and U.S. Highway 65. A male reportedly punched another male in the face.

