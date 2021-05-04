expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Youth softball league expanding to southern Minn., looking for players and coaches

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Midwest Power recently announced its will be expanding to the southern Minnesota region starting with the 2021-22 season.

With the expansion tryouts are opening to anyone in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa towns.

Tryouts are for girls aged 14-18. Tentative dates for the tryouts are Aug. 11-12 and will take place at the ball park in Maple Island.

On top of new players, the league is also looking for coaches. All coaching positions will be paid. Inquire for coaching positions at midwestpower.derek@gmail.com.

The fall season runs about six weeks, from August through October. Three jerseys, a helmet and a power backpack will be provided by the team.

Teams practice two nights per week, totaling about four hours per week, and play in three to four fall tournaments.

The winter training season begins in November and runs through February 2022. The training season is 10 to 12 weeks and includes one team night of practice and one hitting night per week. Each training session will take place in the Packer Dome in Austin as well as in the Austin school’s facilities. Each player will also receive a “Blast Motion Sensor” to place on the end of their bat for training purposes.

Winter training also includes 5 to 6 weeks of competitive domed games. Pitchers and catchers have the opportunity to participate in separate weekly clinics and lessons in the St. Paul area for an additional fee.

The summer season runs from June to August and includes scrimmages and league play as well as 5 to 7 tournaments, including state and national tournament options. Summer practices total roughly 5 to 6 hours each week, and home games will be played in Maple Island.

With further questions, contact Derek Anderson at midwestpower.derek@gmail.com or 507-508-9508, or Mark Wilson at mwpower4u@gmail.com or 763-458-9213.

On top of starting a new league, Midwest Power will also be hosting a softball clinic from 8-11 a.m. May 23 at Snyder Field Complex. The clinic costs $38 for any players 12u-18u. Registration and payment can be made at midwestpowersoftball.com.

The clinic will include technique based infield, outfield and hitting work; proper throwing and receiving work; and having a plan in the field and at the plate.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Editorial: Support small businesses

Guest Column: Farm to food shelf is a lifeline for farmers and is a key to hunger relief

Sarah Stultz: What events are in store this summer?

Al Batt: Thanks for laundering my money and other things, Mom

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s lawyer seeks new trial, hearing to impeach verdict

News

Sons of Norway plan meeting

News

NAMI Minnesota offering free mental health classes to public

News

Yearly 4-H recognition banquet recognizes many

News

Tips to avoid online scammers who try to steal your money from sales websites

News

SMART Transit to reinstitute fare collection in July

Health Updates

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

News

Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday

Gallery

Albert Lea ninja warriors compete

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 killed, 1 hurt in road rage motorcycle crash

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Active cases dropping in Freeborn County

News

Commissioners approve reopening of fairgrounds on case-by-case basis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis police say missing toddler found safe

News

MN Senate Republicans pass voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin juror defends participation in Washington protest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

Health Updates

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week

Education

School board hears options for 2021-22 busing schedule

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing

News

Monthly Midwest economy survey index soars to all-time high

News

Chalk the Lake Walk kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicles at state park and other reports

News

Crunch time at Minnesota Capitol collides with COVID fight

News

‘Stand for what this country was founded upon’