PUBLIC NOTICE

WEED SPRAYING

Spring Weed Spraying on Freeborn County roads will begin in May. Owners who wish spraying deleted from areas along their land should notify the County Engineer’s Office at 3300 Bridge Ave (CSAH 22 north of Hy-Vee) as soon as possible. The owner will be given special lath to mark the ends of the area not being sprayed and also will be required to sign an agreement to provide satisfactory weed control on that area.

Philip Wacholz,

Freeborn County Engineer

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 24 and May 1, 2021

WEED SPRAYING