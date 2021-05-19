expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

A Lake Mills post office employee loads the WCTA dividend checks in the mail truck. Provided

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) disbursed nearly 10,000 dividend checks totaling $2 million in May. The payments represent the remaining deferred dividends for members who had service with WCTA in 1998.  In addition, WCTA paid out patronage dividends for part of the year of 2005. 

“Sharing our success with members is part of our mission statement,” stated WCTA CEO Mark Thoma. “WCTA is proud to be able to give back to our members and continues to provide innovative products and services at a low cost.”

The WCTA board of directors voted earlier this year to approve the payment distribution. Board members include Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, Shanan Redinger, Mike Stensrud,and Steve Thorland.

WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing a range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products.

More News

Albert Lea Farmers Market prepares for the start of another year

Editorial Roundup: It’s time for broader access to Minnesota courts

Sarah Stultz: What happened to respecting others’ property?

Al Batt: Wrestling with a plastic bag

News

Albert Lea Farmers Market prepares for the start of another year

News

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for wildfire season

Education

St. Casimir’s students enjoy Lura Lake Days

News

Arik Matson benefit happening Saturday

News

County awards scholarships

News

Board approves mutual aid at Line 3 protests

News

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

Health Updates

Hy-Vee no longer requires vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks, unless locally mandated

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 juveniles injured in rollover

News

Gallery: Aerial photos of the Union Pacific train derailment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

News

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Education

School board discusses, votes against changes to upcoming graduation ceremony

News

40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid leaked in train derailment

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal

News

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer charged in death of Daunte Wright to appear in court

Cops, Courts & Fires

Union Pacific train derails near Goose Lake

News

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

News

A fresh start for an old fav

Cops, Courts & Fires

City where Daunte Wright shot to vote on policing changes