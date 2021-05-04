expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Gov. Tim Walz, pictured here in June, speaks during a press conference. Evan Frost/MPR News 2020

Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday

By Associated Press

Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he’ll announce a dialing back of Minnesota’s coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, and that he’s in discussions with legislative leaders about how long he’ll retain the emergency powers that he’s used to manage the state’s response to the pandemic.

The governor described it as an “announcement around where we’re at with COVID.” He gave no details about what changes he might order but indicated that rising vaccination rates are making looser restrictions possible.

“I think Minnesotans should start assuming that they’re going to have a very normal-looking summer,” he said during a visit to an elementary school in Hopkins.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said at a briefing for reporters that 59% of Minnesota’s population 16 years and older has now had at least one dose of vaccine, and that the state’s case trends have been “slowly but steadily coming down.” She said Walz was “noting rightly the very significant progress that we’ve made on vaccinations, especially for high-risk people.”

Nearly 2 million Minnesotans had completed their vaccine series as of Sunday, according to Minnesota Department of Health data posted Tuesday, with nearly 2.6 million having had at least their first dose. The department reported 998 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which Malcolm noted was the first time the state has been under 1,000 new cases since March 22. Minnesota has now recorded 581,335 cases and 7,174 deaths, including 11 new deaths.

The Democratic governor spoke at Alice Smith Elementary School, where he called on the Republican-controlled Senate to approve his $150 million summer learning proposal to help students catch up on what they missed due to the pandemic. The Democratic-controlled House passed the plan in March.

The Legislature has been in a holding pattern this week as the conference committees negotiating the major budget bills of the 2020 session await final dollar targets that are expected Friday. Among the more contentions issues dividing Republicans and Democrats have been how to unwind the governor’s reliance on emergency powers and how much of a role the Legislature should get in deciding how to spend federal coronavirus aid. The session must adjourn by May 17.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, unveiled a “first offer” for a session-ending global deal on Tuesday. Provisions related to the pandemic included lifting Walz’s executive orders that mandate masks in indoor public places; restrict the operations of schools, businesses and youth sports; and impose an eviction moratorium. The Senate GOP also called for waiving penalties against businesses that opened in defiance of the governor’s emergency orders.

“Now it’s time to open up so that we will move back to normal,” Gazelka said at a news conference.

Gazelka released the proposal after Walz already had spoken. The governor indicated a willingness to talk about virus restrictions — within limits.

“We’re not going to negotiate away safety and protocols that are dictated by science, but we’re certainly listening to folks (about) what will help,” Walz said.

More News

Editorial: Support small businesses

Guest Column: Farm to food shelf is a lifeline for farmers and is a key to hunger relief

Sarah Stultz: What events are in store this summer?

Al Batt: Thanks for laundering my money and other things, Mom

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s lawyer seeks new trial, hearing to impeach verdict

News

Sons of Norway plan meeting

News

NAMI Minnesota offering free mental health classes to public

News

Yearly 4-H recognition banquet recognizes many

News

Tips to avoid online scammers who try to steal your money from sales websites

News

SMART Transit to reinstitute fare collection in July

Health Updates

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

News

Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday

Gallery

Albert Lea ninja warriors compete

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 killed, 1 hurt in road rage motorcycle crash

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Active cases dropping in Freeborn County

News

Commissioners approve reopening of fairgrounds on case-by-case basis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis police say missing toddler found safe

News

MN Senate Republicans pass voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin juror defends participation in Washington protest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

Health Updates

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week

Education

School board hears options for 2021-22 busing schedule

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing

News

Monthly Midwest economy survey index soars to all-time high

News

Chalk the Lake Walk kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicles at state park and other reports

News

Crunch time at Minnesota Capitol collides with COVID fight

News

‘Stand for what this country was founded upon’