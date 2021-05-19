expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Certified medical assistant Heather Case administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

Walk-in vaccination clinic happening Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System

By Submitted

Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Red Wing will host special walk-in hours at their vaccination clinics on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. No appointment is required.

Patients, nonpatients, staff and visitors ages 12 years and older are welcome to attend, according to a press release. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided.

In Albert Lea, the clinic is at the Health Reach campus at 1705 SE Broadway.

Other clinics will be at the following:

  • Austin: Austin Medical Center West, 101 14th St. NW
  • Owatonna: Southview Building, 134 Southview St.
  • Red Wing: Seminary Professional Building, 906 College Ave.

Patients will be given the opportunity to schedule their second dose before leaving or can call 507-434-9929 to schedule their second dose.

More News

Walk-in vaccination clinic happening Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System

Notice

ALBERT LEA MEMORIAL HOLIDAY DL

Odean Selmar Otterson

Health Updates

Walk-in vaccination clinic happening Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

American Pickers returning to Minnesota in July

News

Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill (with video)

Education

‘We’re still in the storm’: Minnesota students struggle with mental health

Health Updates

New Mayo Clinic Health System president named

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Cops, Courts & Fires

Suspicious person reported and other reports

Health Updates

13 active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

News

Albert Lea Farmers Market prepares for the start of another year

News

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for wildfire season

Education

St. Casimir’s students enjoy Lura Lake Days

News

Arik Matson benefit happening Saturday

News

County awards scholarships

News

Board approves mutual aid at Line 3 protests

News

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

Health Updates

Hy-Vee no longer requires vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks, unless locally mandated

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 juveniles injured in rollover

News

Gallery: Aerial photos of the Union Pacific train derailment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

News

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Education

School board discusses, votes against changes to upcoming graduation ceremony

News

40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid leaked in train derailment