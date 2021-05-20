expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Volunteers paint a deck during Shinefest. Provided

Volunteers needed for Shinefest neighborhood improvement projects

By Sarah Stultz

Published 5:30 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Albert Lea’s faith community will come together next week for neighborhood improvement projects as part of the Shinefest week of service.

Sponsored by AZ-One and supported by volunteers from local churches and businesses, this year’s projects will be in the Valley Park neighborhood.

Volunteer Jan Sease said the organization sent out 160 letters to people in the neighborhood asking for projects that homeowners needed completed, such as landscaping, tree trimming, repairing gutters, painting and staining. While usually there are at least 20 projects, she said this year there will be 12, and all projects will be taking place outdoors.

Volunteers are needed from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting each night at Valley Park at 602 Giles Place. A brown bag dinner will be provided at 5 p.m.

Volunteers should bring their own gloves, tools, and brooms and rakes if possible.

In addition to the improvement projects, Sease said there are several other ways different churches are participating, whether it’s through handing out quilts or praying for homeowners and their needs.

“There are a lot of ways we try to bless the people receiving projects and their neighbors,” Sease said. “Even if they didn’t submit a request, we hope there are ways we can help people.”

The projects were not able to take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sease said considerations were put in place this year, as well for participants.

If people are interested in participating, they should call Sease at 507-213-6783 to help organizers plan ahead on supplies.

More News

Volunteers needed for Shinefest neighborhood improvement projects

Mary Jane Grandstrand

Union Pacific train line back up and running; pH levels improving in Goose Lake and surrounding area

St. Paul man killed in crash on I-35

News

Volunteers needed for Shinefest neighborhood improvement projects

News

Union Pacific train line back up and running; pH levels improving in Goose Lake and surrounding area

Cops, Courts & Fires

St. Paul man killed in crash on I-35

News

US jobless claims fall again as some states end federal aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in vaccination clinic happening Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

American Pickers returning to Minnesota in July

News

Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill (with video)

Education

‘We’re still in the storm’: Minnesota students struggle with mental health

Health Updates

New Mayo Clinic Health System president named

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Cops, Courts & Fires

Suspicious person reported and other reports

Health Updates

13 active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

News

Albert Lea Farmers Market prepares for the start of another year

News

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for wildfire season

Education

St. Casimir’s students enjoy Lura Lake Days

News

Arik Matson benefit happening Saturday

News

County awards scholarships

News

Board approves mutual aid at Line 3 protests

News

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

Health Updates

Hy-Vee no longer requires vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks, unless locally mandated

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 juveniles injured in rollover