Volunteers needed for Shinefest neighborhood improvement projects

Albert Lea’s faith community will come together next week for neighborhood improvement projects as part of the Shinefest week of service.

Sponsored by AZ-One and supported by volunteers from local churches and businesses, this year’s projects will be in the Valley Park neighborhood.

Volunteer Jan Sease said the organization sent out 160 letters to people in the neighborhood asking for projects that homeowners needed completed, such as landscaping, tree trimming, repairing gutters, painting and staining. While usually there are at least 20 projects, she said this year there will be 12, and all projects will be taking place outdoors.

Volunteers are needed from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting each night at Valley Park at 602 Giles Place. A brown bag dinner will be provided at 5 p.m.

Volunteers should bring their own gloves, tools, and brooms and rakes if possible.

In addition to the improvement projects, Sease said there are several other ways different churches are participating, whether it’s through handing out quilts or praying for homeowners and their needs.

“There are a lot of ways we try to bless the people receiving projects and their neighbors,” Sease said. “Even if they didn’t submit a request, we hope there are ways we can help people.”

The projects were not able to take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sease said considerations were put in place this year, as well for participants.

If people are interested in participating, they should call Sease at 507-213-6783 to help organizers plan ahead on supplies.