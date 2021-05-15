Veterans Business Outreach Center helps military veterans, family members launch businesses

Making the adjustment from military life to the civilian world can pose its share of challenges.

It’s not uncommon for veterans to experience numerous hurdles when it comes to identifying a career path and landing a job that advances one down that path.

A 2019 survey conducted by Pew Research Center found that nearly half of post-9/11 veterans experience some level of challenges readjusting to civilian life, according to a press release. Veterans who served in combat are significantly more likely to experience challenges, the survey found.

Challenges can include battling with effects of PTSD such as depression or having suicidal thoughts. Sometimes it’s simply not knowing how to transfer skills learned and developed in the military to job and career opportunities in the civilian world. On the flip side, there can also be a lack of understanding among hiring managers regarding the skills and responsibilities required of soldiers that may transfer to their respective businesses.

In the face of such hurdles, one option to consider is becoming an entrepreneur and launching a business. That’s where the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) here in Minnesota.

The VBOC program is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration and provides a number of services designed to help active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their family members launch and grow a business.

There is no cost to the programming, which includes courses on how to launch a business or grow an existing one, assistance with financing and providing assistance with veterans business certification in addition to other resources.

Veterans of all ages or their family members interested in starting a business can utilize the VBOC. It can be a great step toward putting one’s passion and skills to work. For some it’s the first step toward realizing a dream.

For more information about the Veterans Business Outreach Center in Minnesota, please visit www.wwbic.com/veterans.