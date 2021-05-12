Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

A silver 2007 Ford Taurus was reported stolen at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at 310 S. U.S. Highway 65 in Glenville.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Alicia Maria Neely, 37, on local warrants at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Main Street and South Washington Avenue.

Marcus Allan Chisholm, 29, was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol in Rice County on a Freeborn County warrant and transported to the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday.

2 cited for theft

Police cited Adam Jeremiah Holm, 23, and Suzann Lee Halla, 38, for theft at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday from 2339 Leland Drive.

Sexual assault reported

Police received a report of a sexual assault at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in Albert Lea.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday at 820 S. Fourth Ave.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward. Several items were missing.

Checks reported stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1 p.m. of checks that had been stolen from a resident in the county.