May 13, 2021

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:12 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

A silver 2007 Ford Taurus was reported stolen at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at 310 S. U.S. Highway 65 in Glenville.  

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Alicia Maria Neely, 37, on local warrants at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Main Street and South Washington Avenue. 

Marcus Allan Chisholm, 29, was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol in Rice County on a Freeborn County warrant and transported to the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday. 

 

2 cited for theft

Police cited Adam Jeremiah Holm, 23, and Suzann Lee Halla, 38, for theft at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday from 2339 Leland Drive. 

 

Sexual assault reported

Police received a report of a sexual assault at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in Albert Lea. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday at 820 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward. Several items were missing. 

 

Checks reported stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1 p.m. of checks that had been stolen from a resident in the county.

 

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

