expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Flowers and signs sit in the snow in front of a mural for George Floyd in January in Minneapolis. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd

By Associated Press

Published 5:27 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths was to be transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the one-year anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers.

“We’re going to be turning mourning into dancing,” rapper Nur-D tweeted. “We’re going to be celebrating 365 days of strength in the face of injustice.”

Floyd, 46, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last month of murder and faces sentencing June 25. Three other fired officers still face trial.

The site of Floyd’s death, 38th and Chicago, was taken over by activists soon after and remains barricaded to traffic. The “Rise and Remember George Floyd” celebration, including a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination.

Many members of the Floyd family were scheduled to be in Washington on Tuesday, in a private meeting with President Joe Biden, who called family members after the Chauvin verdict and pledged to continue fighting for racial justice.

Nur-D, whose real name is Matt Allen, took to the Minneapolis streets in the days after Floyd’s death, often providing medical assistance to protesters who were shot or gassed in confrontations with police. He eventually founded an organization, Justice Frontline Aid, to support safe protest.

He described the past year as “like we’ve lived 20 years inside of one” and hoped that people would feel “honesty and a real sense of togetherness” during Tuesday’s celebration at what’s informally known as George Floyd Square.

“If you’re angry, you can be angry. If you’re sad, you can be sad,” Nur-D said in a follow-up interview. “If you’re feeling some sense of joy over the verdict and some sort of like step in the right direction, and you want to celebrate that, do that as well.”

The event was organized by the George Floyd Global Memorial. Angela Harrelson, an aunt of Floyd’s and a member of the board of directors. The organization has stockpiled 3,000 items surrounding Floyd’s death — things like artwork left behind in the square — and will display some of them in a pop-up gallery.

The event was due to start at 1 p.m., the same time Gov. Tim Walz asked Minnesotans to pause for a moment of silence to honor Floyd. Walz asked that the moment last for 9 minutes, 29 seconds – the length of time that prosecutors say Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Walz’s proclamation says Chauvin’s guilty verdict was a step in the right direction, “but our work to dismantle systemic racism and discrimination has not ended. True justice for George Floyd will come only through real, systemic change to prevent acts like this from happening again — when every member of every community, no matter their race, is safe, valued, and protected.”

More News

Editorial Roundup: Give IRS the tools to catch those who cheat

Showing the community the love of Christ

Al Batt: I do all my own stunts

My Point of View: Democrats played key role in virus effects on small business

News

Showing the community the love of Christ

Education

Albert Lea High School given Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award

Education

Gallery: Celebrating another year with field day

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bueltel elected to serve as 3rd Judicial District chief judge

News

NAMI ofering “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

Cops, Courts & Fires

Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

Health Updates

New, active COVID-19 case counts fall; hospitalizations ebb across the state

News

Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

News

Wildcat Sanctuary takes in big cats from Tiger King Park

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools approved for online academy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open in Albert Lea

News

Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Health Updates

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

News

Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea

News

‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd

News

Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

News

Fireworks vendor approved for Fourth of July display in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital in separate crashes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive report of person held at gunpoint by possible impersonator and other reports

Health Updates

Vaccination pace back above 40,000 shots a day

News

Hundreds rally in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd, push for reforms

Cops, Courts & Fires

The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault