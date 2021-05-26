Tigers fourth at conference tournament

The Albert Lea girls' golf team competed at the Big Nine Conference tournament in Faribault Tuesday. As a team the Tigers placed fourth overall with a score of 397. Whitney Mullenback was the medalist at the tournament with an 87. Alyssa Jensen placed third with a 90. Pictured are all the Big Nine All-Conference players. Mullenbach and Jensen are on the left side of the front row. - Provided
The Albert Lea girls’ golf team competed at the Big Nine Conference tournament in Faribault Tuesday. As a team the Tigers placed fourth overall with a score of 397. Whitney Mullenback was the medalist at the tournament with an 87. Alyssa Jensen placed third with a 90. Pictured are all the Big Nine All-Conference players. Mullenbach and Jensen are on the left side of the front row. – Provided