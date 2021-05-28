Thefts and other reports

A bag and belongings were reported stolen at 6:43 a.m. Thursday at 2508 Bridge Ave.

Two coin machines, a camera system, and a 12-volt DeWalt power drill with extra battery and bag were reported stolen at 6:49 a.m. Thursday at 309 Fenton Ave.

Police received a report at 5:05 p.m. Thursday of stolen pheasants at 2008 Bimelich Lane.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea. Several thousand dollars had been taken from an account.

Police received a report at 11:57 a.m. Thursday of fraudulent checks that someone had attempted to cash at 1623 W. Main St.

Mailbox hit by vehicle

Police received a report at 3:15 p.m. Thursday of a mailbox that had been hit by a vehicle at 1203 E. Hawthorne St. The vehicle left a Ford emblem behind.

Man turns self in on warrant

Dustin Daniel Holicky turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:14 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway..