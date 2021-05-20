expand
May 20, 2021

Thefts and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:34 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

Police received a report at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday of license plates that had been taken sometime in the previous two days from a vehicle at 514 Euclid Ave. 

Police received a report at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday of a snow rake and a bird bath that had been taken from 923 Lakewood Ave. 

Scaffolding was reported taken at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday from 423 Adams Ave. 

 

1 taken to hospital after crash

A driver was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin after a crash at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 890th Avenue and 170th Street, rural Austin. 

 

Juvenile cited for marijuana possession

A juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

2 juveniles cited with disorderly conduct

Two juveniles were cited with disorderly conduct after a reported fight in the boys bathroom at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Scam reported

Police received a report at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday of a possible scam of a resident in Albert Lea.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Donte Mysha Love, 24, on a Mower County warrant at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1801 Oakwood Terrace.

