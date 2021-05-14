expand
May 13, 2021

St. Paul man sentenced to 3 years for fire at Floyd protest

By Associated Press

Published 7:52 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to helping set fire to a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison.

Davon De-Andre Turner, 25, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay back $12 million for damages that resulted from the May 2020 precinct fire. Turner pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

A federal complaint accuses Turner and Bryce Williams of lighting a Molotov cocktail that was taken into the Third Precinct headquarters by Turner and used to start a fire.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message: When you are intent on conducting a violent act that breaks federal law, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will move with speed to hold you accountable,” said Michael Paul, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis field office

Two other people have been sentenced in the case. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7,

The civil unrest that followed Floyd’s death led the governor to call in the National Guard. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

