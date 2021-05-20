expand
May 20, 2021

St. Paul man killed in crash on I-35

By Staff Reports

Published 9:52 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

A man died early Wednesday morning after his vehicle left the roadway on Interstate 35 near Manly.

Mohamud Ahmed Mohamud, 26, of St. Paul was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The report stated Mohamud was driving south on I-35 at milepost 203 at 3:44 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck cable barriers and then hit concrete bridge pillars.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation and fire departments from Hanlontown, Fertile, Manly and Mason City.

